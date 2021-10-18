Matt Damon on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez flashback: “I wish him the worst”

It is certainly the couple of the summer of 2021. We are talking about the Bennifer, or of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez. The two stars landed in Italy – precisely in Capri – to enjoy a few days of vacation. But the gossip around them does not struggle to stop. Indeed, quite the opposite! THE Bennifer themselves are no longer hiding, not even on social media as evidenced by the photo published by J.Lo a few days ago on his Instagram account. There is someone, however, who is not very happy with this flashback between the two celebrities. Who? One of the actor’s best friends, that is Matt Damon!

Matt Damon and his statements on the love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

During an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, actor Matt Damon had his say on the couple, stating:

Of course I love it when they ask me what I think! But how could it be otherwise? Could I ever be unhappy? Man, I hate true love! You know, the two of them really don’t wish anything but the worst possible.

Matt Damon’s statements, of course, hide a good dose of irony and sarcasm. On the other hand, the two actors have known each other since the early 1980s – they lived two blocks away and attended high school together – and when the opportunity arises, they often work together. In an interview with Extra, Matt Damon said he was delighted to see Ben and Jennifer together:

Ben really is the best. I wish him all the happiness in the world. I’m very happy for both.

Matt’s statements come as Lopez and Affleck are enjoying a beautiful vacation in Capri. The two seem as close as ever and fans are hoping this is really the right time.