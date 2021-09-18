Matt Damon on Heath Ledger: “I have the same tattoo he had too”

Matt Damon recently revealed that he has a tattoo in common with Heath Ledger, the late actor with whom the Stillwater star starred on the set of Brothers Grimm and the Enchanting Witch.

Matt Damon has a tattoo identical to that of the late Heath Ledger: The Stillwater star, who also has the names of his four daughters written on his arm, explained how an impromptu decision by his wife, Lucy, and an eternal promise led them to tattoo the same design the late actor wore on his skin. Australian.

In a recent interview with GQ Damon, who worked with Heath on the set of Brothers Grimm and the Enchanting Witch, said: “There is a friend of ours who has done all of Heath’s tattoos and I remember telling him that if I ever decided to get a tattoo, I would call him “. When Damon’s wife decided to get a tattoo with her husband in 2013, Matt called that friend, Scott Campbell, who handwritten Lucy’s name on the American actor’s arm.

The Good Will Hunting star later admitted that “he just wanted to have something on his body that Heath had“and when Campbell showed him pictures on his laptop, Damon was struck by one particular drawing.”I said, ‘Scott, what’s that?’ And he: ‘I have no idea, I think it’s just a doodle of Heath.’ I replied: ‘This, this is what I want‘”, said Matt, adding that his wife got the same tattoo on her foot.

Loading... Advertisements

“So we both have it. It’s like a little creative blessing. It’s like an angel watching all these names that are written on my arm“. Concluded Matt Damon, who, reflecting on his old friend, recalled Ledger defining him as a”incredibly restless and creative person“.