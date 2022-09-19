Matt Damon Once Explained How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career

Matt Damon was very aware of the career change Ben Affleck went through when he was dating Jennifer Lopez.

But Damon felt that Affleck chose to be with Lopez despite the ensuing controversies, which proved that Affleck really cared about his partner.

Ben Affleck once shared how his relationship with Jennifer Lopez potentially hurt his career

Affleck has been very outspoken about how his career took a turn for the worse in the early 2000s. Along with starring in a few films that didn’t do too well, his relationship with Jennifer Lopez has been at the center of the attention from many tabloids. He speculated that he was with Lopez at the time, and the attention that came with it may have played a role in his career setback.

“It was probably bad for my career,” he once said. Details (via People).

The Batman V. Superman star shared that her personal life started to impact her professional life thanks to the tabloids.

“What’s going on in this kind of tabloid overflow through your film work,” he continued. “I found myself in an unfortunate cross position where I was in a relationship and [the media] mostly lied and inflated a bunch of salacious stuff in an effort to sell magazines. And I paid a certain price for it.

Years later, he managed a career resurgence that largely began with film Gone baby gone. With him directing the film, the project had a lot at stake. Affleck hoped that Gone baby gone would not meet the same fate as his previous films.

” I feel like [Gone Baby Gone] is the backbone of my life. My career,” he said. “I have a lot to ride on it. I want it to work. Wrong. I mean, like the movie *** comes out on 2,800 screens? I’ve been there and it’s embarrassing.

Matt Damon once explained how Ben Affleck was with Jennifer Lopez was killing his career

One of Affleck’s closest friends, Bourne’s Identity Matt Damon has noticed the overwhelming attention Affleck’s relationship has received.

Damon made it a point to avoid tabloid attention in the 2000s. He was adamant that once certain publications focused on a particular actor, it would only have negative consequences on the work of the actor. Affleck’s situation with Lopez helped support his theory.

“If you find yourself in their crosshairs, you are really f *****. Because there is an absolute relationship between how f ***** you are, if you are on the cover of their magazines, and what happens to you as an actor. I mean, nobody knows that better than Ben,” Damon said in a 2007 interview with GQ.

Damon was against the idea that Affleck and Lopez were somehow encouraging attention on them. For the actor, Affleck staying with Lopez was “proof that he stayed in this relationship for the right reasons. Because he knew it was killing his career. He knew it. And people were like, ‘Oh, you’re courting the press!’ Why the hell would he want to court that kind of press? »

Like Affleck, Damon also felt that being in such a high-profile relationship made it harder to sell movies.

“Why would you go see someone’s movie you see, ‘Monday, buy a Starbucks. On Tuesday, here he is buying a book. Wednesday, yeah, he’s like me! He is shopping at the mall. Thursday, it’s…’ Friday night, are you going to see the guy’s movie? Absolutely not. There is too much familiarity,” he said.

Jennifer Lopez felt bad that Matt Damon was asked about his relationship with Ben Affleck

As many know, Lopez and Affleck recently rekindled their relationship and even got married not too long ago. Damon was repeatedly asked about his opinion on Affleck and Lopez reuniting. But Damon shared that he and Affleck rarely discuss such personal matters.

“I talk to him every day, but we don’t talk about personal things, we just talk about the movie. There’s not enough booze in the world for you to make me say anything about it,” Damon told Today.

Lopez, however, joked that she took issue with the show hosts trying to get that kind of information from Damon.

“You really gave him a hard time. I felt so bad for him. I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” she said in a separate interview for Today.

