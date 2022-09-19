Entertainment

Matt Damon Once Explained How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

Matt Damon was very aware of the career change Ben Affleck went through when he was dating Jennifer Lopez.

But Damon felt that Affleck chose to be with Lopez despite the ensuing controversies, which proved that Affleck really cared about his partner.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The three best Robert De Niro movies and where you can see them – Metro World News

3 mins ago

Emma Watson wore a black blazer and a white Alexander McQueen dress

14 mins ago

The 10 Disney + series in Spain to get hooked on this day

25 mins ago

Tried on 3 outfits from Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo range – loved the vibe but sent some back as size was an issue

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button