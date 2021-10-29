Matt Damon promotes Cryptocurrency in David Fincher’s commercial

“Fortune favors the bold” the short is called Crypto.com commercial, which promotes the use of Cryptocurrency. To invite us to boldly launch into the new world of world finance is Matt Damon, which follows the example of testimonials like Kim Kardashian, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady in a short video directed by Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher.

In Fortune Favors The Brave we see him reviewing a series of historical figures protagonists of great moments and capable of ‘making a difference’, so that they too inspire us to “be more courageous”. And basically to discover the platform that should accelerate the global transition to cryptocurrency.

“Just like what we’re doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to providing people around the world with the tools they need to take control of their future, Damon said. – They have built a cryptographic platform that is accessible and puts people first “.

Founded in 2016 and followed by more than 10 million customers, Crypto.com recently partnered with Water.org, the organization global nonprofit co-founded by Damon which brings clean water and sanitation to people in need. The platform made a direct donation of $ 1 million to the non-profit organization to support its mission and is launching initiatives to encourage its users to support the cause.