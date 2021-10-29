News

Matt Damon promotes Cryptocurrency in David Fincher’s commercial

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“Fortune favors the bold” the short is called Crypto.com commercial, which promotes the use of Cryptocurrency. To invite us to boldly launch into the new world of world finance is Matt Damon, which follows the example of testimonials like Kim Kardashian, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady in a short video directed by Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher.

In Fortune Favors The Brave we see him reviewing a series of historical figures protagonists of great moments and capable of ‘making a difference’, so that they too inspire us to “be more courageous”. And basically to discover the platform that should accelerate the global transition to cryptocurrency.

Matt Damon dismisses the controversy: “I’ve never used homophobic insults”

Loading...
Advertisements

“Just like what we’re doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to providing people around the world with the tools they need to take control of their future, Damon said. – They have built a cryptographic platform that is accessible and puts people first “.

Matt Damon comments on the love story between JLo and Ben Affleck: “I love you both”

Founded in 2016 and followed by more than 10 million customers, Crypto.com recently partnered with Water.org, the organization global nonprofit co-founded by Damon which brings clean water and sanitation to people in need. The platform made a direct donation of $ 1 million to the non-profit organization to support its mission and is launching initiatives to encourage its users to support the cause.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

734
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
717
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
634
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
599
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
560
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
497
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
492
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
398
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
386
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
385
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top