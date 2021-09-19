Matt Damon reveals Nicholson’s ideas for the script

The Departed, a masterpiece by Martin Scorsese of 2006, represents one of the last projects in which he took part Jack Nichsolon who, it seems, was particularly keen to leave his mark on the film. Matt Damon in fact, one of the protagonists told the podcast “WTF ”by Marc Maron of how the actor of One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, he wanted some disturbing changes in the script, in one sequence in particular.

The scene in question is the one in which the mafia boss of Jack Nicholson, Frank Costello, shoots a woman in the back of the head on a beach while telling her partner, played by Ray Winstone it was fun. Well this was the great actor’s idea.

The scene was an eighth of a page – says Damon. It said: “Costello executes a man kneeling in the swamp.” This is all that was written. Jack was so excited and said to me, “Wait until you hear what I’ve done. He says: What I did was make the victim a woman and I put Ray on [Winstone] in the scene with me. We will continue to shoot starting from this same shot, I will not add time or money to the program. I shoot her in the back of the head and she falls. Now, you could finish the scene there, but if you keep shooting the camera, I turn to Ray and say, “Man, that was fun.” This is a very sinister joke. It suggests that I have already done so. There is a way people fall.

Now you could finish the scene there, but if you keep the camera moving, Ray reveals an ax he holds behind his back. He will tear her apart. Then Ray starts stepping forward. Now you might finish the scene there, but if you leave the camera moving, I say, “Wait, I think I want to fuck her again.” This is also a very sinister joke.

You could finish the scene there, but if you keep turning the camera, Ray glances at me and after a long pause, I say, “Ahhhhh!” As if I understood. Continuing the scene, Ray tells me: “Francis, you should really see someone”. ‘”

It seems that only part of this Nicholson rewrite came in the final cut of The Departed. However, this statement from Matt Damon gives us the idea of ​​the absolute genius that is Jack Nicholson.