Matt Damon reveals the famous role he left and how much he would pay him paid

Matt Damon may be one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, but he continues to experience one of the greatest movies ever made.

The 50-year-old actor gave a class at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday and revealed to his fans that not only has he lost a hugely popular role, but also his staggering salary.

I was shown a little movie called symbol image, ‘The star revealed, however Limit. “[Director] James Cameron gave me 10% of it ”.

not corrected for inflation, symbol image It is the highest-grossing film of all time, grossing $ 2.8 billion at the box office. The film has been temporarily removed Avengers: Endgame, but back up after being released overseas.

“I’m going to go down in history,” Damon continued in Cannes. “… You’ll never meet an actor who turned down more money.”

The Oscar winner said he had to turn down the role because he was shooting a Jason Bourne movie and made the “moral” choice not to give up on the action franchise.

In his place, Sam Worthington was cast in the lead role and received an award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films for his work. Worthington, 44, will appear in the next four sequels to the film.

“Is there a sequel?” Damon joked when an audience member indicated Cameron was working on other films. “Wow.”

The goodwill fishing The star also remembers telling his frequent assistant John Krasinski that he moved the legendary film.

Damon said the desk A star stood up from the table in shock and said, “Nothing would be different in your life if you did symbol imageExcept you and me, we’re going to have this conversation in space.

symbol image She also starred Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and others. The sequel is expected to add several big names to the franchise including Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Eddie Falco, and Michelle Yeoh.

