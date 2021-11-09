News

Matt Damon, scolded by his daughter for using homophobic words

The actor said that he has always used, as a joke, terms that offend homosexuals, but one day one of his four daughters scolded him terribly.

From that reproach he no longer uses terms of that kind, the actor understood the danger of those words.

Matt Damon’s daughter

The famous 50-year-old actor told the Sunday Times that until recently he had no problem using homophobic words as a joke.

She recently decided to quit, it happened after a family dinner with her wife Luciana Barroso and them three daughters Isabella aged 15, Gia 13 and Stella, 10, e 22-year-old Alexia, daughter from a previous relationship of his wife.

During a chat at the table Matt jokingly came out with the word “fr…”.

He explained that it is a term he used since he was a child, with no offensive intent towards homosexuals.

But one of his daughters, she got up and left the table.

Matt told her to ease the situation:

“Come on it’s a joke! I use this word in the film Stuck on You! “.

At that moment the young woman went to her room and wrote a treatise on how dangerous that word is.

He read it and understood his daughter’s anger, so he withdrew the insult.

Matt Damon, Harvey Weinstein case

During the interview Damon went back to talking about the case of Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer convicted of rape.

In 2017, the actor thanked all the women who reported the violence, revealing:

“Everyone knew he was a bastard, I didn’t want him in the family. As a father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me awake at night. “

After this sentence he was overwhelmed by controversy, from that moment the actor tries to “keep his beak as closed as possible”.

Often, as happens to many famous people, the sentences can be taken out of context to make the news.

Words and their meaning are important and Matt Damon understood this clearly.

Read also -> Ocean’s Eleven, curiosities about the Brad Pitt and Matt Damon trilogy

