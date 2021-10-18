Matt Damon sells his $ 21 million mansion in California. Do you want to take a look?

Matt Damon is moving out. We speak of him as a friend who moves to a neighborhood a little further away and we can no longer walk down to meet him. In the actor’s case, however, the move takes place from a Californian mansion to a super New York penthouse, the city that has chosen his family as the best place to live and grow.

The house he leaves behind is glorious, a huge mansion in Pacific Palisades, a beach town between Malibu, Topanga and Santa Monica. The market launch is $ 21 million, an amount that Damon will apparently use to pay for the new home in Brooklyn Heights.

If you are interested in buying the old villa (I’m kidding, I know it’s not your style) I give you some numbers and information: 4 thousand square meters in an estate of 0.68 acres. Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a private entrance. A very bright central atrium with mahogany ceilings. Plus a pool, spa, waterfall (yes, a private waterfall), Japanese pond, games room, bar, gym, media room and wine room. There is also a staff quarters if you think you can get help mowing the lawn.

