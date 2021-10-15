Advertising
Gianluca Odinson : The Last Duel, Matt Damon reveals: ‘This is how the duel was in reality’ IlNovelli : @andreilsero The historical context that I fear is heavy, Ridley Scott (which lately disappoints me). But it pulls me … – FedEnRicc : RT @JamesLucasIT: This scene was brilliantly improvised by Robin Williams, Matt Damon’s reaction is genuine. – RobertoRedSox : @dario_head Hahaha these will use mushrooms grown by Matt Damon on Mars probably. – CinemaMorbegno : CINEMA PEDRETTI: FROM 15 TO 20/10 ‘THE LAST DUEL’ Weekdays and Saturdays 9.15pm Sunday 4.00pm – 9.15pm Cast: Matt D… –
Latest News from the network: Matt Damon
Matt Damon shows the red crest his daughters made him: ‘I looked like a rooster’ (
Matt Damon decided to go back to his classic haircut after allowing his daughters to give him a peculiar red crest, to say the least, during their stay in Ireland: “I looked …
Author’s Sword and Hood: the film at the cinema
Well shot, dark sets (apart from a final glimpse) with top notch actors: an eclectic and excellent Adam Sandler, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (in a well-fitting role for his …
- The Last Duel, challenge Matt Damon vs Adam Driver ANSA New Europe
- The Last Duel, Matt Damon reveals: ‘This is how the duel was in reality’ Everyeye Cinema
- The Last Duel: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s film about Me Too Vanity Fair Italy
- Ben Affleck: “A kiss with Matt Damon cut from The Last Duel” – LaPresse LAPRESSE
- Matt Damon and Ridley Scott for The Last Duel: “I dedicate the films to mom” The messenger
- View full coverage on Google News
From Corto Maltese to chestnuts, the weekend events in Liguria
SULL’ESSER ANGELI – PAGLIACCI – At the Carlo Felice the last two replicas (also on Sunday, both at 3 pm) of the new diptych that inaugurated the 21/22 season DISCO FAIR – Ai Magazzini del Coton …
Matt Damon shows the red crest that his daughters made him: “I looked like a rooster” (PHOTO)
Matt Damon, during the last episode of the Tonight Show, showed the bizarre haircut, done by his daughters, that the actor allowed himself during his stay in Ireland. Matt Damo …
Matt Damon
Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Matt Damon