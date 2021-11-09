Matt Damon shows the red crest that his daughters made him: “I looked like a rooster” (PHOTO)

Matt Damon, during the last episode of the Tonight Show, showed the bizarre haircut, done by his daughters, that the actor allowed himself during his stay in Ireland.

Matt Damon decided to go back to his classic haircut after allowing his daughters to give him one red crest peculiar to say the least, during their stay in Ireland: “I looked like a rooster. “

The 51-year-old actor appeared in the last episode of the Tonight Show where he told a rather bizarre story: he recently let his daughters cut his crested hair the same night he was supposed to have a video call with. the mayor of Dalkey.

Damon was in Ireland with his family after filming on The Last Duel, his latest film co-written with Ben Affleck, was put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My family and I decided to stay in Ireland, it was a great decision. We had a great time and got absorbed in this beautiful little community“. Damon also revealed that he had video-called the mayor of the small town, located just outside Dublin,”a night when my wife and I had drunk a little too much“.

“I had let the children dye my hair red. It was basically their art project … by then it was clear that we weren’t going back to the set“continued Matt, while Affleck interrupted him jokingly:”Humiliating their parents is the thing children love most in the world. “

“At some point my daughters decided they had to make me a crest too, so they cut my hair. I looked like a rooster. And that was the night I called the mayor … as soon as he saw me he said, ‘What are you doing? What happened to you? Do you need help?‘”Concluded Matt Damon.