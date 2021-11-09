Matt Damon: “The hesitation about COVID-19 vaccines is frustrating”

Matt Damon said he was frustrated with hesitation about the COVID-19 vaccine while understanding that vaccination is, and should be, a personal choice.

Matt Damon recently said he was frustrated with hesitation about the vaccine against the COVID-19 that is rampant in the United States, while understanding that it is a personal choice and that there are many reasons why people cannot or do not want to be inoculated.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment regarding Stillwater’s upcoming release, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor explained why hesitation about the vaccine and achieving herd immunity. are two very important issues for him.

“There are many reasons why people can be reluctant about the vaccine and I definitely don’t want to put them down“Damon said.”It’s hard for me. I have a couple of immunocompromised friends and they can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on us to do our part in order to gain herd immunity. I see it this way. “

Damon stated that the vaccine must be a free choice and that there may be various reasons why people do not want or cannot get vaccinated: “It is a personal choice. This is the beauty of America: it is a free country. And none of us want to change that, but I trust science more than anything I read on Facebook. ”