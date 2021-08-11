Matt Damon walking with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – and it immediately looks like 2002!

Matt Damon he held up the moccolo to his best friend of all time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, during a walk on the beach in Malibu, California, as seen in the photo obtained from TMZ, which you can see here.

The shots really look like a 2002 flashbacks, at the time of the couple’s first relationship, which has returned to make us dream.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 Oscars – getty images

Matt had already declared a super fan of Benniffer, when he had joked at the Today Show on the flashback of the couple last May: “There’s not enough liquor in the world to make me say something about it“.

“I love them both“, he had admitted the Oscar winner before adding, “I hope that is true. That would be great.“

Then in July, Damon claimed to be rooting for the couple — who had made their relationship official on Instagram at that point — sharing that he was “so happy for Ben. He is the best.”

“Deserves every happiness in the world“, the star of “Stillwater” had stated to Extra, adding: “I’m happy for both of you“.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck – getty images

The renewed love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez it takes us back in time to 2002, when the Bennifers were the favorite couple of international gossip. It’s been 20 years since the first relationship and now they are back to make us dream, more experienced and confident, they found themselves at 52 (she) and 48 (him) years old.

First the paparazzi of the couple while kissing at the restaurant had confirmed that between the two there was again a lot of feeling, then the passionate kiss on Instagram with whom they made their relationship official.

How not to mention another recent sighting, which made our gossip hearts beat, the stolen shots showing the actor caress the Booty by JLo, just like in that famous scene of the video clip of “Jenny from the Block”” of 2002. Then romantic photos in Capri.

