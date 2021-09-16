Matt Damon was almost Robin … twice | Cinema

Speaking of alternative timelines: a little while ago we were talking about whenhe was contacted to write Indiana Jones 4, in another interview insteadhe said that in his career he was almost Robin not once but TWO times: inby Tim Burton (1989) and inby Joel Schumacher (1995).

Talking with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Damon told before the Tim Burton film:

Well, there are two stories here. The first is the part of Robin that I went to audition for in New York. It was 1987, 1988. I must have been 16 or 17. [Il ruolo venne tolto dal film, ma era nelle prime bozze della sceneggiatura]. I remember they didn’t have to put me next to someone, I didn’t have to read a scene with Batman. It was such a secret audition that they made me read a scene from another movie.

That role was never included in Burton’s film, but then in 1993 Matt Damon came up with him screen test for the part in Batman Forever which then ended up going to Chris O’Donnell:

Chris O’Donnell had already gotten the part, but they were negotiating about the money. The studio was putting pressure on, essentially, getting two more people to come in and try them out. They wanted Chris, but they didn’t want to spend that amount. I remember I was at that stage in go to auditions, read your part but you know you won’t get the job.

What do you think? Would you have seen Damon well as Robin?