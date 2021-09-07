Matt Damon who thanks to his daughter no longer uses homophobic terms (not even as a joke)

Until recently Matt Damon, 50 years old, he had no problem using homophobic words as a joke. He stopped – as he revealed to Sunday Times – after a family dinner with the wife Luciana Barroso, their three daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 13 and Stella, 10, e the twenty-two year old Alexia, daughter who has “inherited” from a previous relationship of her spouse. Chatting at the table Matt came out, jokingly, with the word «fr…». A term he used, without offensive intent towards homosexuals, “since childhood”.

His daughter (the actor does not specify which one) she got up and left the table: «I told her: come on, it’s a joke! I use this word in the film Stuck on You! ” The daughter «went to her room and wrote a beautiful treatise on how dangerous that word is“. He read it and told her: «I withdraw the insult. I get it”.

In the new interview Damon then returned to the case of Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer convicted of rape. “Everyone knew he was a bastard, I wouldn’t have wanted him in the family,” Damon said in 2017, thanking the women for the courage with which they denounced the violence. And adding: “As a father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me awake at night“. The actor was overwhelmed by the controversy. Many pointed out to him that everyone should be offended by certain behaviors, not just those with daughters. Since then he try to “keep your beak as closed as possible”, because every time he speaks his sentences are decontextualized to “make the news”, to “get the best possible title”.



Words are important. Damon had understood this already at the time of his statements about Weinstein. But words, precisely because they are important, can hurt. And this, to the star, his daughter explained.

