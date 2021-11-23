Matt Damon will publish a book on access to clean water

The book “The Worth of water”, co-written with engineer Gary White, co-founder with Matt Damon of the Water.org organization, aims to highlight the problem of the global water crisis, providing solutions and hope

Photo Wikimedia Commons | Nicolas genin

Matt Damon has some big supporters for his book “The Worth of Water” (The value of water) will come published March 1, 2022.

Former President Bill Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus are among those who provided the storylines for “The Worth of Water,” to which the Academy Award-winning actor and director worked closely with civil and environmental engineer Gary White.

Damon was a leading spokesperson for the water crisis and access to safe water, since he visited Zambia in 2006. The actor and White first met at a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in 2008. Joining their efforts towards a common goal, solving the global water crisis, they founded Water.org. With their organization they have helped over 40 million people to access water and sanitation.

Matt Damon’s book to sound an alarm about the water crisis

“We are thrilled to have written this book together and we can’t wait to share the story of what happens when a film actor and a civil engineer come together to try to tackle the global water crisis. The stumbling blocks and the obstacles, the discoveries and the big gains and the amazing people we met along the way“Damon and White said.

“Our journey proved two things: one, solving the water crisis is possible. And two, the key is to unleash the incredible determination and resourcefulness of the people who fight every day for essentials like clean water and sanitation.“.

According to the book’s publisher, the Penguin Random House imprint Portfolio, “The Worth of Water” will illuminate “the challenges of building and scaling market-based financial solutions to make clean water and sanitation more accessible. And ultimately, it’s the story of how communities and individuals can be empowered to make lasting investments in their own well-being“.

All proceeds from the authors from the sale of this book will be donated to Water.org.

