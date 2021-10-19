Matt Damon will star in Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The announcement was made on The Daily Mail, who spoke with the plaintiff about the activation of quarantine protocols for him and his family after theI land in Australia on Saturday, while the film is being shot. Many of the cast members from the latest Taika Waititi they are already on set and, as the director has already thrilled the fans by choosing Christian Bale for the role of the antagonist, It is not yet clear which character will play Matt Damon. Since when Thor: Ragnarok It was heralded as one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been holding high expectations for whatever film would come next and it looks like phase 4 is delivering on its promises.

In comments Matt Damon made to The Daily Mail, the actor said:

I am so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months. Australian film crews are renowned around the world for their professionalism and it will be a joy to work with them, so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth the effort.

Matt Damon, who flew to Australia with his wife Luciana Barroso and the daughters, Isabella, from 14 years old, Gia, from 12 years, And Star, from 10, via a private jet over the weekend, he added:

Australia is definitely the [mio] lucky country.

The actor also thanked the New South Wales and the Australian government for its enormous support for its entry into the country. The Australian production of Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth installment of the Thor franchise, was made possible, despite the stop of work due to the pandemic, by a incentive of 24.1 million Australian dollars supplied by New South Wales and the Australian Government.