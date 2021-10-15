News

Matt Damon with the crest? The daughters have dressed him up for the holidays! [FOTO]

The photo was revealed during the The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon: all the fault of his three daughters!

Matt DamonOver the course of her film career, she changed her look several times for script needs, but perhaps her weirdest look happened off-set. During its hosted at the The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon to promote the film The Last Duel, told a funny backstory that dates back to the time the film was cut off due to the pandemic. The actor has revealed that his daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella – all three had by his wife Luciana Barroso – have dressed him up for the holidays!

Matt Damon revealed to Jimmy Fallon that his daughters at some point decided to put on a creative project starring his hair. “My family and I decided to stay in Ireland, it was a great decision. We had a great time and got absorbed in this beautiful little community. My wife and I had a few drinks. It was a Friday night and I let our little girls dye my hair red. I was their art project, basically. It was clear that we were not going back to work. They decided I needed a crest. So they made me a mohawk hairstyle“, he has declared. This is the result:

For the uninitiated, the Mohawk cut is a type of hairstyle that consists of shaving both sides of the head, leaving a strip of central hair, normally quite long. It’s a cut that became popular in punk culture in the early 1980s.

