Matt Damon’s Daughters Refuse To Watch His Best Movies: “They Just Want To Tease Me”

Five Oscar nominations, including one won for Best Screenplay by Will Hunting – Rebel genius in 1998 and we stop here, why count all the nominations and awards won by Matt Damon over the course of his career it is an “impossible feat. Yet this does not seem to earn him any points with yours daughters, in particular the fifteen-year-old Isabella.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the star of The Stillwater Girl revealed that Isabella he has never watched and never will watch the films for which he is perhaps best known, such as the one already mentioned Will Hunting – Rebel genius:

“He doesn’t want to see any of my movies that he thinks he’s good at“explained Damon.”She just likes to tease me mercilessly. “

Maybe a career in comedy awaits Isabella? The basics seem to be all there.

Damon went on to share an anecdote about his 12-year-old second child Gia, saying:

“My daughter tells me: ‘Do you remember that movie you made, The Wall? ‘. I replied: ‘It was called The Great Wall’. She says, ‘Dad, there’s nothing Great in that movie. ‘”

But don’t worry, the criticisms of the daughters don’t get Damon down, on the contrary they keep him “my feet firmly on the ground“he said with a laugh.

Loading... Advertisements

In addition to Isabella, Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso share two other daughters: 22-year-old Alexia (whose stepfather Damon is) and 10-year-old Stella.

The actor also said that with his family he established the rule according to which they must not be separated for more than two weeks at a time. However, to turn The Stillwater Girl by director Tom McCarthy, who has just made his debut in competition at Cannes and was greeted with a standing ovation of 5 minutes of applause, he had to for the first time “violate“the rule and Damon admitted:”I have to say it was really tough“.

Matt Damon – getty images

At the same time, however, he likes his daughters to see how passionate he is about work:

“I love that they know I love my job. They know it takes time and a lot of work, and that it fills me“said the 50-year-old, who will avoid working next fall so he can settle his family in New York and prepare his daughters for their new schools. It is important for him to be a present father.

“Look, they’re growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had, so let’s keep an eye on that.“, confessed the actor who, however caring he tries to be, admits that he is also concerned about the fact that his daughters live such a privileged lifestyle.

“I worry but then I think that when I got to Harvard I met a lot of rich guys and some of them suffered a lot. Their parents weren’t there for them at all. And I remember thinking ‘Oh, I get it. All that money solves nothing“, he concluded.

ph. getty images