Matt Damon’s mansion for sale, the price drops by three million

As we said, Matt Damon put his historic California mansion up for sale earlier this year. With an initial price of 21 million dollars the structure is still unsold, a reason that prompted the star to lower the request by 3 million.

The villa, in the Los Angeles area, is on the market today at the price of $ 17.9 million, a figure still optimal, because it would allow the actor, who spent 15 million to buy it in 2012, to obtain an income of 2.9 million dollars.

Credits Alexis Adams / The Agency

A Zen style villa

Built in 2004, the villa is full of exceptional amenities and the whole complex is the result of great craftsmanship. The facility accommodates well 7 bedrooms and a total of 10 bathrooms. Designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design, it covers just over 2,000 square meters and its indoor has a space of approx 1,250 square meters.

Credits Alexis Adams / The Agency

Developing around a central atrium, it is almost reminiscent of the structure of ancient Roman villas and the refinement of its style is evident from details such as the mahogany ceilings or the large windows that delimit the interior of the villa from the garden with great naturalness.

The main area

The heart of the villa consists of three adjoining rooms: a living room with fireplace, a dining room that opens to the outside and a family room next to the chef’s kitchen. The deliberately white walls and furniture create a elegant contrast with dark wood present both on the floor and on the ceiling.

Credits Alexis Adams / The Agency

The rest of the villa

The main suite, on the first floor, opens directly onto one private terrace and boasts two changing rooms, a spa-style bathroom and a massage room.

Credits Alexis Adams / The Agency

Other interesting spaces are: the games room, the bar, the office, the gym, the multimedia room, the cellar with the wine collection and the special tasting room.

Outside, moreover, the garden offers: swimming pool, spa, an artificial waterfall and a characteristic koi pond.

Credits Alexis Adams / The Agency

by Linda Compagnoni