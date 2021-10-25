Matt Damon’s Water.org partners with Crypto.com

Crypto.com, the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange, is partnering with Matt Damon and Water.org, a global NPO co-founded by the Hollywood actor, to bring clean water and sanitation to people. in need, according to what Invezz learned from a press release. Crypto.com will donate $ 1 million to Water.org in support of their mission.

Equal access to life-changing resources

The exchange will also introduce measures to encourage more people around the world to support the cause. Both sides believe in equal access to life-changing platforms and resources. The partnership brings together crypto users around the world to support this mission. Matt Damon commented:

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today. Innovative companies and smart solutions are needed to solve some of the world’s biggest social problems, such as universal access to clean water. As our financial solutions and platforms evolve, we can use them forever. Crypto.com and Water.org are both working towards a positive transformation and our innovative financial solutions will help change life and the world.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said:

We are very proud to work alongside Matt Damon and Water.org to directly support their mission, while also encouraging crypto users around the world to join us in this effort. The success and true potential of cryptocurrency will only be apparent when as many people have access to the tools they need to be in full control of our lives, finances and our future.

The fastest growing cryptocurrency platform in the world also has one of the most popular crypto cards, the Crypto.com Visa card, which bridges the gap between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance. It is an easy, completely safe and very accessible way for the cryptocurrency layman to step into the future of finance.

The goal is to give everyone control over their money and data

Crypto.com has a mission to make cryptocurrency mainstream because this will allow everyone to control their money, data and identity, making self-determination and financial freedom a reality.

The cryptocurrency exchange is leading the global transition to cryptocurrencies by focusing on developing a regulated business wherever they operate. Furthermore, crypto.com is committed to the mission of zeroing its carbon emissions by the end of 2022.