Matt Damon’s Worst Kiss in Movies

Daniel Brito Luzardo 08/18/2023 1:30 pm.

Matt DamonGetty Images

There are movies that have gone down in history in the collective imagination of audiences, like the first kiss between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic’. There are others, though we liked them when we saw them, but it’s not as if they’ve been so legendary, at least to us. that’s the case Matt Damon that, after being kissed hundreds of times on the big screenIn the end, the kiss he remembers most is the one he adores This is the worst incident during his careerAnd with an actress you can’t even imagine.

Matt Damon, the new star of Atleti

worst of his career

The actor recalled this during the promotion of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filming of ‘A Place to Dream’, released in 2011When talking with his partner Emily Blunt about filming intimate scenes and if he felt it was right to tell the other party that his breath wasn’t exactly pleasant.

While he was speaking he said that the ideal thing to do is to brush your teeth or eat a piece of candy before filming that scene. And I found that Damon talked about recalling his worst experience in this regard, no more and no less. With Scarlett Johansson. “I had to kiss her and… can you imagine how terrible that was for me?”joked the actor. Blunt said, “How unfortunate, with those awful lips.”

his kiss with scarlett johansson

“It was hell,” he said as he began to recount the shooting. “We shot a scene before lunch. Some shots that ended in kisses. everything went well and we went to dinner and he had a sandwich with onions Or something like that”, explained Matt Damon, who by then was convinced that he had finished shooting the scenes in which they had to kiss.

After the break, he says director Cameron Crowe was up for it shoot the same scene again of kissing, but with a closer shot. “then he said: ‘Shit, I just ate an onion sandwich’ It’s more that “his breath smells like roses,” explained Damon, who has been joking about his breath all day, despite admitting that he didn’t notice anything unusual.