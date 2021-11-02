Matt Demon and Robert Downey Jr. in the cast

Christopher Nolan, the British director of Inception, Interstellar And Tenet, recently unveiled the first details about his new film in production, Oppenheimer. The film, financed and distributed by Universal Pictures, will tell the story of the American physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, and apparently he will be able to count on the usual stellar cast.

As revealed today by Deadline, Cillian Murphy will play the protagonist Oppenheimer, while Emily Blunt will be his wife, Katherine Vissering. Matt Damon, star of The Departed And The Martian, will be General Leslie Richard Groves, in charge of the Manhattan project, while Robert Downey Jr. will play the role of Lewis Strauss, the member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission who, during the construction of the bomb, ended up clashing several times with Oppenheimer .

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. met with Christopher Nolan and are in the process of closing the deal. Filming is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the film’s release scheduled for July 21, 2023. Due to the clash between Nolan and Warner Bros. over the distribution of the films on HBO Max, the film will be financed and distributed by Universal. Pictures, effectively marking the end of a collaboration that began in 2002 with Insomnia.