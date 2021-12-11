News

Matt Hardy gives us a clue about his brother Jeff Hardy’s future

Matt Hardy gives us a clue about the future of his brother Jeff Hardy, just fired from the WWE (On Saturday 11 December 2021)

The case of Jeff Hardy. The former WWE champion was fired this week from the WWE after showing up in suboptimal physical condition at a WWE house show and after refusing to go to rehab at the company’s expense. A difficult decision for WWE, but it could open new professional doors for him. They come back Hardy? It was suggested by the brother and historical tag team partner of Jeff Hardy, Matt, who posted a terse tweet suggesting that the two may soon get back together. For sure there would be tremendous interest from fans to see a challenge between …Read about zonawrestling


Matt Hardy gives us a clue about the future of his brother Jeff Hardy, just fired from WWE





