Matt Hardy gives us a clue about his brother Jeff Hardy’s future
The case of Jeff Hardy. The former WWE champion was fired this week from the WWE after showing up in suboptimal physical condition at a WWE house show and after refusing to go to rehab at the company’s expense. A difficult decision for WWE, but it could open new professional doors for him. They come back Hardy? It was suggested by the brother and historical tag team partner of Jeff Hardy, Matt, who posted a terse tweet suggesting that the two may soon get back together. For sure there would be tremendous interest from fans to see a challenge between …Read about zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Matt Hardy gives us a clue about the future of his brother Jeff Hardy, just fired from WWE – … – TSOWrestling : Team Xtreme made up of brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy may soon be reuniting! #TSOS // #TSOW – ThatGalFlavia : RT @Zona_Wrestling: #WWE WWE: Matt Hardy posts a support post to his newly fired brother Jeff – – infoitculture : WWE: Matt Hardy reports update on Jeff Hardy – infoitculture : Matt Hardy: “I talked to Jeff, he’s fine and he’s home now” –
Matt Hardy
Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Matt Hardy