Matt Hardy: “I wanted to face Roman Reigns in WWE, I love him as a man and performer”

Roman Reigns has been on the crest of the wave since his return to the company a SummerSlam two years ago. He has returned as the Tribal Chief and has truly reinvented himself. The change has been expected for several years, as fans have been clamoring for it for so long. The Head of the Table was undoubtedly the absolute ruler of the universal title, as he remained champion for more than a year, and he is unlikely to lose the crown anytime soon, it seems. He has fought against several Superstars throughout this period, always coming out the winner. Roman is currently the longest reigning Universal Champion in the history of WWE after breaking the record of Brock Lesnar 503 days from sample. While speaking on ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy’ this week, Matt revealed that he wanted to have a match with the Tribal Chief during his time in the federation.

Her words

“I definitely would have liked to have fought Roman Reigns when I was in WWE. I really like Roman as a performer and also as a human being, we always get along well and he is a really great person and a hard worker. He is so kind, nice and charismatic and he really has an amazing physique. The story he is currently carrying on with the Usos is what interests me most about WWE, and he is absolutely exalting it. ” Just to know, Matt Hardy is currently happy to work in AEW as part ofHardy Family Officebeing also allied with Andrade. We will have to wait and see what is in store for him in the federation.