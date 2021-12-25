News

Matt Hardy | “The absence of fans contributed to my failure as ‘Broken’ in AEW”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Matt Hardy: “The absence of fans contributed to my failure as ‘Broken’ in AEW” (On Saturday 25 December 2021)

Matt Hardy is a true living legend of pro wrestling, having fought in almost all the companies existing on American soil. The greatest of the Hardy Boyz has played several characters in his career, but his most important creation was certainly the gimmick of “Broken Matt Hardy”Which, during his stint at Impact / TNA gave him great success. The gimmick had different luck in WWE, where he never left his mark and had just the time to give birth to an unmemorable feud with Bray Wyatt. The wrestler then debuted in AEW last year, but did so in front of many empty chairs because of the pandemic that stopped the world. This, according to him, has contributed to the failure of the gimmick in the new …Read about zonawrestling


Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Matt Hardy: ‘The absence of fans contributed to my failure as’ Broken ‘on AEW’ – – TSOWrestling : A reunion for Hardy Boyz seems ever closer! #AEW #TSOW // #TSOS – SpazioWrestling : AEW: Matt Hardy freewheeling on AEW, legends and his future #MattHardy #AEW – TSOWrestling : Another mirror of what are the management differences between the boss of #WWE and #AEW #TSOW #TSOS – Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Matt Hardy: ‘I’m about to announce something exciting’ – –

Latest News from the network: Matt Hardy

In Nevada ‘CODA’ wins and Guillermo del Toro, in Indiana ‘Mass’ wins

… Drive My Car Runner – Up: Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, The Last Duel BEST … the Machines Runner – Up: Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING Winner: Mass Runner -…

Gangs of London: the protagonists in the photos of season 2

… unveiled the new arrivals in the cast READ: Gangs of London: Corin Hardy among the directors of the second season of the series Sky Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt

Matt Hardy: “The absence of fans contributed to my failure as ‘Broken’ in AE … Wrestling area

Matt Hardy would like Jeff in All Elite Wrestling

Matt Hardy would seriously like to be able to bring the Hardy Boyz back “to life” for one last run in All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy talks about what it was like to work with Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the most decorated wrestlers of any era, having won 35 titles across WWE, WCW, ECW, AEW, NJPW and CMLL. In addition to being a seven-time world champion, he is also one of the …





Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Matt Hardy




Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cut-out dress, Olivia Culpo focuses on sexy look like Jennifer Lopez

August 5, 2021

Web3, what it is and what they think Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk. The former Twitter CEO also has his say on the dollar substitute bitcoin

4 days ago

VIDEO Series B | Pisa-Monza 2-1 | Lucca does not forgive

September 22, 2021

Film party, Angelina Jolie on her knees for the fans

October 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button