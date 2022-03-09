Matt LeBlanc once revealed that he thought having a ‘Friends’ reunion was a bad idea

Before Friends reunion special on HBO Max, fans spent years clamoring to get the original cast back together. But one of the show’s cast members, actor Matt LeBlanc, was initially against doing a reunion or movie of any kind.

Matt LeBlanc broke down in tears during the ‘Friends’ reunion

‘Friends’ cast members | Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

the Friends The reunion was a particularly emotional moment for everyone involved, both cast and audience. But in an interview, Aniston explained how he found meeting with the cast to be a little more brutal than he expected.

“Personally I do. I think that show was about a finite amount of time,” Aniston said in Literally! With Rob Lowe (via E-News.) “Turns out, ooh, ouch, time travel is kind of hard.”

During the reunion, Aniston revealed that much of the cast ended up in tears during the special. Save for one.

“There was a period when we were all like in a puddle. Maybe David didn’t, I don’t think we break David,” he continued.

But he was surprised to see that Matt LeBlanc was one of the cast members who snapped.

“Mr. Impenetrable, our older brother, who would kill anyone if he looked at you wrong. Even he got a little confused,” Aniston confided.

Matt LeBlanc Didn’t Think A ‘Friends’ Reunion Or TV Special Would Work

Before the HBO Max special, a Friends reunion was a hot topic among their fan base. There were even once rumors that a movie based on the sitcom was in the works. The rumor gained so much strength that an official spokesperson had to publicly denounce the claims.

“Nothing is happening about it, so the rumor is false,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by the BBC.

As for a Friends meeting, LeBlanc originally told Digital Spy why he wasn’t too keen on doing one.

“Personally I do. I think that show was about a finite amount of time in the lives of six people. They were out of college, but they hadn’t quite settled down with their lives yet,” LeBlanc said. “Once they’ve gotten past that phase, that family unit has broken down a bit. I’m sure they would keep in touch a bit, but it wouldn’t be the same.”

LeBlanc had a similar opinion about making a Friends film.

“I think it’s a bit of a case of ‘the book is better than the movie.’ You know what I mean? Each one identifies with these characters in their own way and each one imagines in their mind what has become of those characters. I think it’s best to leave it that way,” she continued.

Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Think a ‘Friends’ Movie Would Ever Work

Jennifer Aniston once broached the subject of a Friends film. In 2002, the show came out strong, winning an Emmy for its eighth season. The show was also the most watched show in the country at the end of its run. Given its monumental success, it’s easy to see why there was such a demand from fans for more. Friends on the big screen. But in an interview with Variety, Aniston nipped that idea in the bud.

“Our producers wouldn’t want it, they wouldn’t let us. Look, it hasn’t been without our wish, because our fans have loved it so much,” Aniston said.

But Aniston also claimed at the time that she and the cast certainly had an interest in making something happen.

“I mean, we haven’t all sat in one room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yes. It would have been fun. We could have reworked it for a couple of episodes,” she added.

