Matt LeBlanc will not be in the programs of his companions of ‘Friends’

Matt LeBlanc shared with Entertainment Tonight that he has no plans to appear on any of his former classmates’ new TV shows. friends In the near future.

“I’m taking some time off,” said LeBlanc, 55.when asked if he would be appearing alongside his former co-stars on any of the new shows.

“I’m enjoying not having to do anything, it’s been kind of nice. Sorry, I’ll let you guys know when I do,” she stated.

The actor and his co-stars have starred in many different movies and TV shows since the iconic sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston Stars in Apple TV+ Drama Series The Morning Showfor which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Courteney Cox appeared on Shining Vale on Starz, Lisa Kudrow was in the Disney movie Better Nate Than Ever and David Schwimmer starred in the comedy series Intelligence in Peacock. While Matthew Perry’s career as an actor has dwindled, his memoir about his time in friends and his fight against addiction will be published in November.

LeBlanc’s last performance was at Man with a Plan, a comedy about a man who passes the tests and the adverse situation of fatherhood when his wife decides to go back to work. LeBlanc starred in the series and was also an executive producer.

The last public meeting of the protagonists of friends occurred in April 2021right after the broadcast of the special Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. The cast participated in a sketch of Carpool Karaoke in The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they sang the theme song in a car while driving through the Warner Bros. studio lot.

Now, LeBlanc is focused on getting involved with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and attended the gala over the weekend.

“I got involved with the hospital, I was working with CBS, and they do a thing where the network kind of gets some actors from their shows, and they come around Christmas time and they deliver toys to the kids,” the actor shared. with ET.

Jennifer Aniston was forced to lose 30 pounds to play Rachel

Although Aniston has been an icon of cinema and television since the end of the series, and her career has continued with other recognized roles, before playing Rachel she was a practically unknown actress. Therefore, the process to get to the role that gave him fame was not easy.

After doing several auditions, the producers called Aniston and asked her to go to another test in tight clothes (leggings) to see her figure. Although she wasn’t fat and had a nice body, she was terrified that she might miss out because she wasn’t skinny enough. Her agent was very harsh about it and asked her to lose weight.

In the end, he lost about 30 pounds and got the part. As Austerlitz tells it, “Los Angeles in the nineties was a very hard place to be an actress, a very hard place to be a woman, and her agent had a hard time accepting that situation”.