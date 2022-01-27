Matt Reeves because I reject the Ben Affleck movie

It is known that Ben Affleck he was supposed to write, direct and act in The Batman before deciding to cut ties with the character and accept one final appearance in The Flash.

During the promotion of his latest effort, Matt Reeves confirmed to Esquire that Warner Bros., after Affleck’s forfeit, had approached him to propose to bring that version to the cinema.

Reeves explained that Affleck’s script with Geoff Johns “was absolutely valid,” but that he preferred something more personal and intimate:

It was action-packed and deeply tied to the DCEU with character appearances from other films and popular comic books. As soon as I read it I realized it was not what I want to do.

In Affleck’s plans there was a clash between the Dark Knight and Deathstroke, but apparently other members of the Justice League were supposed to appear. Reeves then spoke to the studio about it:

I told them that there had already been great films, but that if it was my turn, I wanted to do something more personal so that I knew what to tell, what to tell the actors and where to put the camera. That script was absolutely valid and exciting, almost Bondian, but it didn’t involve me.

Reeves was still busy with the last chapter of the Planet of the Apes, and said he couldn’t do it properly:

To my surprise and shock, they told me: “Do you know what it is? We would really like to involve you. We will wait you“.

