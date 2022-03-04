Matt Reeves makes Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” darker and more human

The wait to see on the big screen the Batman by Matt Reeves ended and finally allowed to clarify what his proposal was about, especially after Christopher Nolan left the bar so high.

The portrait of the American screenwriter and director is not that of the typical superhero bat or irrefutable vigilante. This time, it is about a human being who disguises himself, as he pointed out at the time, as his own protagonist: Robert Pattinson; a subject who also has fears, fears, wounds and scars, despite the fact that the suit of plates hardened in Kevlar fiber and with titanium fibers by immersion hides them.

The Batman by Reeves seems more like the story of a born detective, of an observer, of someone who seeks the truth and, at the same time, of a disturbing avenger, of a knight of the night who not only rescues the weakest from unfortunate situations but also of a character who frightens with his mere presence. In fact, the filmmaker masterfully achieves that the character’s appearances are charged with a marked suspense and theatrical atmosphere.

Comparisons with other superhero films will haunt the minds of those who watch during the three hours of the film (yes, 180 minutes. Take your forecasts). Of course, that will also depend on the age and knowledge you have of the character.

The Batman de Reeves is a “winged rat”, a victim of the life story that he had to star in, that of a nine-year-old rich boy who is orphaned, but who still grows up with the desire to protect others who went through the same situation and restore order and justice in Gotham City, which by the way, never looked so apocalyptic and decadent: darkness, impunity and crime are the order of the day and garbage takes over the picture.

What will the one sitting in the chair achieve in the meantime? A plot that, at times, can remind Sevenby David Fincher. Riddler (Paul Dano) seems to copy John Doe (Kevin Spacey) in that of leaving clues to the protagonist of each of his crimes and how to finally reach him.

When it comes to performances, Pattinson’s Batman convinces with depth and solidity. He moves beyond the mask. The viewer can get lost in his gaze and feel his pain. With his performance of the bat, Kristen Stewart’s ex buried the vampire who catapulted him to fame in Twilight in the depths of the viewer’s imagination and stomps on the DC Comics extended universe considering the bar left by Christian Bale, Michael Keaton , Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Adam West.

Paul Dano did not have it easy at the time of embodying Riddler. In the past, Frank Gorshin and Jim Carrey, among other actors, had the same assignment and left their mark. The villain of the actor remembered by Little Miss Sunshine reveals an antagonist as wounded as Batman who seeks revenge without reason.

The task of Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) was not easy either. It is not easy to get into the skin that the iconic Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway wore in the past. But the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz was undaunted and she came out on top by bringing her own touch of ferocity and sensuality to her role.

They complete the cast of Batman masterfully: Jeffrey Wright (Sheriff Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Colin Farrell (Penguin) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson).

Is Matt Reeves' Batman, now available in national theaters, the best film in the Warner Bros. franchise? What a bold statement! The last word will be, as always, the viewer.