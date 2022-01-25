Matt Reeves on Bruce Wayne we will see in The Batman: “He’s kind of a drug addict”

Matt Reevesinterviewed by Esquire UKgave some more details about the Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) that we will see in the waiting The Batman. The new Batman movie with Robert Pattinson it will be distributed in Italian cinemas starting from March 3, 2022.

Reeves for this film he was inspired by comics Batman: Year One (1987), The Long Halloween (1996-1997) and some 70s cinema classics: The Violent Arm of the Law (1971), Chinatown (1974) and Taxi Driver (1976). Also, the music of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana was fundamental.

At first, as I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana. there was something about Something in the Way, which is in the first trailer, which is part of that character’s voice. When I thought, “How do you play Bruce Wayne in a way that has never been seen before?” I started thinking, ‘What if a tragedy happens [ad esempio: Bruce vede i suoi genitori assassinati] And this guy gets so lonely we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of rebellious, reckless, drug addict? ‘ And the truth is, he’s kind of a drug addict. His drug is her addiction to this drive for revenge. He is like a Batman-Kurt Cobain

The director also talked about the casting of Robert Pattinson for The Batman:

Obviously, the idea was to get a younger actor, so as I was writing the movie, I watched Good Time and thought, ‘Okay, he has some sort of inner anger that connects to this character and a danger, I can feel this desperation. . ‘ And I became absolutely convinced it was Rob. And I had no idea if Rob had any interests! Because, of course, he had made all these indie films after making his mark in Twilight. People who were enthusiastic, I knew they were because they knew Rob’s work after Twilight. People who weren’t thrilled, I knew it was because they didn’t know Rob’s work after Twilight

What Matt Reeves did not know was that Pattinson is a huge Batman fan:

He had heard we were doing it and was excited about the idea that there would be another version of this character. so when i met him and he read the script we talked for a long, long time and i realized this guy is a huge fan

According to the director, Robert Pattinson it suited the part great, but for Warner he still had to audition… in the old costume of Val Kilmer.

They said, ‘Look, we’ve done it on every one of them. [Christian] Bale walked in and donned one of the original suits. ‘ He was a little old, but he started acting, he started warming up the hood and the hood started to sag on his face. You could see him thinking, ‘How am I going to behave in this dress?’; But wearing a Batman suit is also transformative. You begin to feel the power of wearing that armor. You cannot wear a hood and not wear it. All Batman wear it. I liked the idea of ​​taking off [la maschera] and underneath is the sweat, the dripping and all the theatricality of becoming this character

The Batman

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective to investigate the underworld. He will meet characters like Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the Riddler (Paul Dano). Batman must forge new relationships, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power that has long plagued Gotham City.

