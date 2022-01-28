Matt Reeves unveils the spectacular new covers of Total Film

Matt Reeves, director of the highly anticipated The Batman, after explaining why he rejected the Batman written by Ben Affleck, today revealed in a post on Twitter, which you can find at the bottom of the news, the new spectacular Total Film covers dedicated to the next Dark Knight movie with Robert Pattinson.

So, shortly after the latest Batman poster was released, we get some new promotional material for the next DC movie. In particular, as Reeves writes in his tweet, these are the two covers of the new issue of Total Film, a popular British film magazine. Below you can read the director’s comment in detail: “Hey! The Batman is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film – take a look at the exclusive cover for subscribers and the cover that you will find on newsstands on Thursday! The Batman only hits theaters on March 4th – referring to the release in the USA “.

The cover for subscribers, from definitely more refined and distinctive style, has a predominant red tone and places a question mark at its center, a symbol of the Riddler, composed of the faces of the main characters of the film, with at its peak the eyes of the villain played by Paul Dano and Robert Pattinson’s Batman. The second cover instead features a more traditional look, showcasing all members of the film’s rich cast.

What do you think of these new images and which of those released so far is your favorite The Batman poster? We invite you to let us know in the comments and we remind you that thearrival in the theaters of The Batman in Italy is scheduled for next March 3.