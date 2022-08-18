Matt Smith tells us about Daemon Targaryen, Dark Sister and their enemies

Besides having a natural submission to Viserys, there is always this undercurrent of Demon trying to prove something to his brother or annoy his brother or get his brother’s attention. It all comes back to Viserys, really.

What can you tell us about your relationship with Princess Rhaenyra [interpretada por Milly Alcock y luego Emma D’Arcy]?

MS: Again, it’s really complicated! So it’s pretty hard to really sum it up, because there’s like a million things going on at the same time with all these characters. With Rhaenyra she is family, and she is her niece. There’s a real kind of bubble and tension that exists in every scene between them.

Why did you want to be a part of House of the Dragon?

MS: It was the role and I knew Paddy was doing it and I’ve always admired him. And then I read the pilot and I thought it read really well. It was a page turner and I thought the world in the pilot felt pretty clear. But mainly the character, there are so many gray areas about Daemon, you could go this way or you could go that way. That’s interesting as an actor, because you’re kind of in charge of that narrative, as much as the script allows you to be, and it felt like a really challenging and interesting role to play.

Is there more to Daemon than just a “bad boy”?

MS: That’s what I wanted to avoid, actually, because it’s pretty easy on paper to make him the better fighter, a bit of a villain, a bit of a bastard, if you will. But I was interested in a little more than that, I suppose. It sounds like a cliche, but there is a great emotional vulnerability in him; there is a kind of childishness in his actions. You think you are doing the right thing. Sometimes. Or he’s just being a fucking bastard. And that’s very nice to play too.

He is supposed to be an incomparable warrior. What did you have to do to prepare for the role?

MS: Quite a lot. There’s a lot of fight scenes, a lot of battles and swordplay and all that kind of stuff. So there was a huge physical challenge there for me, because it’s not really, or certainly hasn’t been to date, in my repertoire. Actually, it was the usual kind of fodder: try to learn the fights very diligently… and hope you have a great stuntman to make you look good.

And Daemon also has a special sword. His name is Dark Sister and they made it especially in Norway… It’s magnificent. They had a gunsmith in Norway who seems to press steel very well.

Daemon is a rider. Give me an idea of ​​what that meant for you in practical terms.

MS: Well, they build this kind of huge pedestal a little bit like those games where you got into theme parks in the ’80s and ’90s and they had hydraulics and they hit you. It’s a bit like that. But you’re about 20 feet in the air. And they shoot all this wind and rain at you and superimpose my dragon on it Caraxes. That’s also quite an interesting relationship because his dragon is really a mirror of Daemon. He’s kind of a cranky dragon, but if he loves you, he really loves you.

Who is Daemon’s main adversary?

MS: My God, everyone? the whole kingdom? He is a total non-conformist. He is a law unto himself. And he just picks fights to keep himself entertained. He is quite strange with Demon because there is no kind of general goal for him; he doesn’t want to be king or he wants to be anything else really. I approached him from the point of view that he just wants to cause as much chaos as possible, wherever he is.

Did you have to learn to speak Valyrian?

MS: I can’t say I immersed myself in the Targaryen lore, but I learned a lot of the language along the way because he, Rhaenyra and Viserys they are the only people who actually speak it. I mean, I’ve had so many scenes and those scenes actually turned out to be some of my favorites. It’s nice to get to act in a different dialect. And I actually learned a lot about Daemon through that, because you’re like, ‘Ah, this is

as is he has a bit of this in him. It allows a different version of his personality to come out.