Mattarella at Bearzi for Lorenzo, speech in the gym

UDINE. The last inspection, outside and inside the Bearzi institute, in the north-eastern outskirts of Udine, will be carried out on Thursday morning. The Quirinale staff, the men of the prefecture and police headquarters and the school managers will fine-tune all the details, to leave nothing to chance, in view of the arrival of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Indeed, Friday 29 April will be a visit that will remain in the history of the Udine institute founded in 1939 as a place of hospitality for orphans and, after the war, it became one of the most important educational centers in Friuli.

The head of state, coming from Rome, will land at 10.30 at the military airport of Rivolto, home of the Pan, the national acrobatic team. From there the presidential procession will reach the Friulian capital and the Bearzi headquarters, in via Don Bosco. At the Salesian institute he will be welcomed by the authorities, by the president of the Fedriga Region, by the mayor of Udine Fontanini, by the archbishop Andrea Bruno Mazzocato, by the commissioner and by the prefect, by the director of Bearzi Don Lorenzo Teston, by the vicar of the rector major of the Salesians. Fr Stefano Martoglio and the provincial superior, Fr Igino Biffi from Friuli, responsible for the Salesians for the whole Northeast and former director of the Bearzi in Udine.

The chairman will meet, in the courtyard, a representation of primary and secondary school children. The little ones are preparing tricolor flags, and background music to celebrate such an important arrival.

Then Mattarella will visit the laboratories, the workshops, the places of professional training and the technical institute where hundreds of young people study. The official moment is scheduled in the gym where the governor Fedriga, the mayor of Udine Fontanini, the director of the Bearzi don Lorenzo will speak, who will welcome the illustrious guest on behalf of the educational community and the coordinator of the professional training center.

Then it will be the turn of the words of Mattarella who, in the meantime, privately in a classroom of the school, will have already had the opportunity to meet and speak with the parents of Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old boy who died at Burimec last January in last day of training inside the factory.

«To the President of the Republic – says the director Don Teston – we will deliver a gift, a small artifact created by our children with the latest laser cutting machine we have purchased. It is a plate engraved with Don Bosco’s profile image and the date of the day, a work created by the young people, who developed the graphic project and put it into practice.

The sheet will be polished and prepared in a package and will also be donated to other authorities. In the inspection carried out yesterday with the prefecture, the police headquarters, the Quirinale ceremonial officers, we did not receive any particular requests, the path in the workshops was examined, the classes and the gymnasium were visited.

I am very happy with the president’s visit, it is absolutely new for a head of state to come to a Salesian house, it is very rare, there are no precedents, at least in the last twenty years. For us the visit has a particular meaning, it is a great reason for hope, it is important that there is such strong institutional closeness after the tragedy of Lorenzo.

And then it will be a great moment of reflection on the value of the educational work that is done here at Bearzi. Every day we have a moment of meeting with the children, we do a periodic reflection. This is an event that will remain in the history of the institute ».

Mattarella’s visit should end within an hour and a half of his arrival. At the end, the president will return to the Rivolto base for the return flight to Rome.