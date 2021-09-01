Mattarella, Benigni and Almodovar, godmother Serena Rossi

Roberto Benigni, Pedro Almodovar and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will be the protagonists of the opening day of the 78th Venice Film Festival which, despite the pandemic, shows up at the starting line with a roundup of stars, journalists from all over the world and an international audience hungry for great cinema.

Venice, Mostra del Cinema: dreams, glamor and Hollywood stars are back, Toni Servillo is done in three

Guests and full program

HOLLYWOOD

Kristen Stewart, Matt Damon, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Antonio Banderas, Timothée Chalamet, Isabelle Huppert, Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kirsten Dunst, Vincent Lindon, Tim Roth, Adam Driver , Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jodie Comer will parade on the red carpet at the Lido from tomorrow to 11 September.





ITALIANS

But the Italian team is also very dense, boasting five films in competition: the long-awaited and autobiographical “It was the hand of Di” by Paolo Sorrentino, with Filippo Scotti and Toni Servillo, scheduled for the second day (September 2) . And then, competing for the Golden Lion, Saturday 4 September (“Il Buco” by Michelangelo Frammartino), Tuesday 7 (“Qui rido io” by Mario Martone), Wednesday 8 (“Freaks out” by Gabriele Mainetti) and Thursday 9 (“Latin America” by the D’Innocenzo twins).

Underwater bomb squads

On the eve, waiting for the stars, helicopters that have been flying over the city for a couple of days, underwater bomb squads, drones, dog units, plainclothes agents, micro-cameras, and gates with metal detectors as well as unprecedented Covid prevention measures parade. The presence of President Mattarella, combined with the increase in international tensions linked to the situation in Afghanistan (to which the exhibition will dedicate an international panel on Saturday 4 September with the Afghan director Sahraa Karimi) and the introduction of the green pass have imposed a deployment of men and vehicles on the safety of the Lido, already successfully tested last year.

Spacing

The rules on spacing imposed by Covid remain (with a capacity of 50%, 4,000 seats out of the 8,000 available will be occupied) and the obligation to wear a mask in the room. The red carpet will be “armored” by a sort of curtain that shields the view from the outside, to prevent gatherings of fans and autograph hunters that have always characterized the festival along the barriers.

Pedro Almodovar-Roberto Benigni

But the glamor is guaranteed, as well as the parade of the stars, already from the opening day, tomorrow, with the Pedro Almodovar-Roberto Benigni duo. The godmother Serena Rossi will conduct a ceremony that will extend this year for the awarding of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to Roberto Benigni, with the speech of the Tuscan actor and director. The President of the Republic will also be present in the audience, a significant presence for the world of cinema so hard hit by the pandemic.

Serena Rossi

Solar, popular on TV among entertainment programs and fiction since the days of “A Place in the Sun“ and at the cinema, actress Serena Rossi, 36 just today, returns to Venice to conduct the inauguration, after having been in competition with “Love and underworld“ of the Manetti Bros. To accompany Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, the actress and producer with whom he has been married for 30 years. Immediately after the ceremony, the curtain of the competition for the Golden Lion will rise with the opening film “Madres Paralelas”, accompanied by the Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and the two protagonists Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit.

The gala

After the screening, in the absence of the Biennale dinner on the Excelsior beach, which skips for the second consecutive year due to Covid, there will be a spaced and restricted gala (the hunt for the invitation is to the death) in the Sala Stucchi of the hotel, where the protagonists of the evening are expected.

September 2nd

Fireworks also on the second day, September 2, when the first of the five Italian films in competition will parade, the long-awaited and autobiographical “It was the hand of God” by Sorrentino. Also on 2 September, two international titles will also be in competition: “The card counter” by Paul Schrader, with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe, and “The power of the dog” by Jane Campion, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

September 3

On September 3, the highly anticipated “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve will arrive out of competition, with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin: tickets sold out in a split second for the science fiction blockbuster in Italian cinemas from the 16th. competition will include “Spencer”, the film by Pablo Larraìn about Lady Diana with Kristen Stewart as the princess, and “The lost daughter” by Maggie Gyllenhaal (based on the novel by Elena Ferrante “The dark daughter”), with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson.

September 4th

Saturday 4 September will be the turn of the second Italian film in competition, the doc “Il buco” by Michelangelo Frammartino about the exploit of two speleologists in the Pollino Park. On the same day, the competition will also show “Competencia oficial” by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, with Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez: a film about cinema that tells the story of a millionaire greedy for fame who wants at all costs to produce a hit movie. While out of competition, Edgar Wright’s “Last night in Soho” will be presented with Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, which will be preceded by the awarding of the Campari Passion for Film Award to Marcus Rowland.

September 5th

Tomorrow 5 September, “Illusions Perdues” by the French Xavier Giannoli (based on the novel of the same name by Honoré de Balzac) with Benjamin Voisin, Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Xavier Dolan, Salomé Dewaels, Jeanne Balibar and Gérard Depardieu will arrive in competition. The other two films in competition of the day are the American “Mona Lisa and the blood moon” by Ana Lily Amirpour with Kate Hudson as a young woman with unspecified paranormal powers, who escapes from an asylum, and the Mexican “Sundown” by Michel Franco, appreciated last year at the Lido with “Nuevo orden”, which earned him the Grand Jury Prize. In this new film he directs among others Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

September 6

Monday 6 September two films in competition: the Mexican “La Caja” by Lorenzo Vigas, a reflection on the theme of identity with Hernán Mendoza and Hatzín Navarrete, and the French “L’événement” by Audrey Diwan, a difficult story about abortion in France in the Sixties, with Anamaria Vartolomei and Kacey Mottet-Klein. But for Italians, the most anticipated film on Monday will be out of competition, where Stefano Mordini’s “The Catholic School” will pass, based on the novel by Edoardo Albinati on the context in which the Circeo crime matured and interpreted by Benedetta Porcaroli and Giulio Pranno .

September 7

Third Italian film in competition on Tuesday 7 September, when Mario Martone will bring “Qui rido io” to the Lido, the story of the playwright and actor Eduardo Scarpetta, played by Toni Servillo. In competition also the Ukrainian “Vidblysk (Reflection)” by Valentyn Vasyanovych. While out of competition, “Old Henry”, the western by Potsy Ponciroli with Tim Blake Nelson and Scott Haze, is expected.

September 8

On Wednesday 8 September, the awaited return of Gabriele Mainetti, fourth Italian title in competition, played by Claudio Santamaria and Aurora Giovinazzo, will take to the arena of the “Freaks out” competition. Also in competition will be Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov’s “Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Captain volkonogov escaped)” which tells the story of a repentant captain of the Russian National Security Service. While David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills” will arrive from the US out of competition, with Jamie Lee Curtis receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement before the screening.

September 9

On Thursday 9 September the last of the five Italian titles in competition will be competing, “Latin America” by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who find Elio Germano. Also in competition ‘Żeby nie było śladów (Leave no traces)’ by Polish director Jan P. Matuszyński, based on a black page in the history of the country: the death of a high school student in 1983 due to the beatings received by the Communist militia of the Republic Popular Polish. While out of competition the French “Les choses humaines” by Yvan Attal will pass.

September 10

On the last day of the Venetian competition, Friday 10 September, two titles in competition: the first is “Un autre monde” with which the French director Stéphane Brizé concludes his trilogy on work, this time bringing to the screen the perspective of an executive of company forced into dramatic choice and starring Vincent Lindon; the second is “On the Job: The Missing 8” with which the Filipino director Erik Matti continues his work of denouncing the censorship and corruption that gag the media in the country. But the highlight of the day will be the out-of-competition passage of “The last duel”, the historical drama by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, set during the Hundred Years War, which will follow the delivery of the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award to the American director.

Sept. 11

Saturday 11 September, after the awards ceremony and the proclamation of the Leone d’Oro 2021, the closing film out of competition will be screened, which this year is Italian: “The hidden child” by Roberto Andò with Silvio Orlando in the role of a solitary piano teacher at the Naples conservatory who decides to protect the neighbors’ teenage son from the violence of crime.