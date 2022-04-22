Mattarella, in the protection of health there are differences between men and women – Health

“Gender differences have also emerged in the protection of health: the history of clinical studies testifies to the scarce involvement of women in the experimentation phase, with effects on the results, while the pathologies affecting women are among those for which screening and early diagnosis are even more essential “. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the National Women’s Health Day.

“Of value – continues the Head of State – are therefore initiatives such as the” Plan for the application and dissemination of gender medicine on the national territory “, adopted by the Ministry of Health, for the protection of an asset belonging to the entire community “.

“The National Day for Women’s Health draws attention to the specificity of a condition, a significant step in that process of personalization of health protection that realizes the fullness of the related constitutionally guaranteed right, and constitutes an important step towards a society that is attentive to equality is authentically inclusive “. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the National Day for Women’s Health. “The pandemic emergency – he continues – engaging our health system in an exceptional way, has put a strain on the ordinary management of various diseases, especially those that require preventive interventions. It is an issue that has become increasingly important for women, in many cases, depriving the person of effective treatment prospects at the appropriate times “.