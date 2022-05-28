Mattel honors actress Laverne Cox with its first transgender Barbie

The toy manufacturer Mattel pays tribute to actress Laverne Cox with a Barbie made in her image and likeness, the first inspired by a transgender person from this successful collection of dolls that turned 60 in 2019.

The four-time Emmy nominee will be 50 years old on May 29 and Mattel wanted to give her this special gift.

The Barbie Laverne Cox is part of the “Tribute Collection”, a special series of dolls dedicated to prominent personalities, including Queen Elizabeth II of England, actress Lucile Ball or designer Vera Wang, according to the US company Mattel.

The doll of the actress and activist for the rights of the LGTBQ+ community has been designed by Carlyle Nuera, she wears a red bodice outfit over a silver “body” and complemented by a red chiffon skirt and her hair arranged in a golden mane and wavy like Cox’s.

The actress, the first woman of trans identity to have a leading role in a series (“Orange is the New Black”), has promoted her Barbie this week in various television programs and events.

In an interview broadcast by Mattel, Cox said that in her childhood she was not allowed to have a Barbie, so for her it is “incredibly significant” to have served as a model for one of these dolls.

“I hope that children of all gender identities can look at this Barbie and dream,” said the actress, who believes that losing the ability to dream must be something “very painful” and is very grateful to keep it.

“There is a child who still lives inside me, who is very much alive and well, who still dreams and who dreams big, who imagines a different and better world,” he added.