Mattel’s way in the IP goes through the Barbie NFT

The year 2021 saw the launch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by companies such as PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) e Anheuser-Busch Inbev, SA (NYSE: BUD); the toy company was also included in the list of companies interested in NFTs in 2021 Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT), which returns this year with the launch of another NFT.

What happened

Barbie, a brand owned by Mattel, has signed a partnership with the French high fashion house Balmain for a new line of 50 Barbie-inspired dresses and accessories. Along with the new adult-oriented fashion line, Mattel has partnered with mintNFT to mint different NFTs.

“Our NFT auction features three exclusive avatars of Barbie and Ken wearing exclusive pieces from the collection Balmain x Barbie“, The company said about its three unique NFTs which will be auctioned starting January 11th.

The highest bidders will win the NFT and also a physical version of the Barbie and doll-sized dress.

The first 5,000 people who sign up for a virtual mintNFT and Mattel panel will receive a free NFT from the Balmain x Barbie collection without the need for a wallet.

Because it is important

Mattel owns a portfolio of many famous brands, including Hot Wheels, Barbie, UNO, Fisher-Price and American Girl.

“Mattel is committed to creating long-term shareholder value by implementing its strategy to transform itself into a high-performance, intellectual property-based toy company,” Mattel says on its website.

One of the ways the company can add value to its intellectual property is through the launch of non-fungible tokens: in 2021 the company partnered with Wax Blockchain to launch Hot Wheels themed NFTs, in addition Mattel launched a version of ONE that featured the well-known NFT collection Vee Friends.

While other brands seek to increase their presence in the NFT industry, Mattel is one of several companies with an edge that could quickly become NFT stocks to watch in 2022.

Price movement

In 2021, Mattel shares gained 22.5%, a nice rebound compared to previous years; Mattel’s stock has fallen 28% over the past five years and 22% over the past 10 years.

Shares of rival Hasbro have grown by 23% over the past five years and 217% over the past 10 years.

