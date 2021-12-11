Matteo and Amos Bocelli, who are Andrea Bocelli’s children: “I live for them”

Andrea Bocelli he is one of the greatest tenors in the history of both classical and pop music. His fame is international and he sang with the best known performers of our time such as Luciano Pavarotti, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Laura Pausini, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Giorgia and many more. In his private life Andrea Bocelli in addition to his passion for music also has another great love, that for his children. Enrica Cenzatti was his first wife and from this splendid marriage which lasted from 1992 to 2002 he had two children, Amos and Matteo.

Today the singer has a new life next to Veronica Berti from which he had the only daughter Virginia, in 2012. The couple got married two years later and celebrated the wedding in the Sanctuary of Montenero, in Livorno. Among all three children, however, Matteo is the one who comes closest to their father’s world and together they have walked many stages, including that of Sanremo.

The young singer already has a substantial career behind him, dividing himself between the stage and the fashion catwalks, since in addition to a beautiful voice he also has a pretty good body.

Matteo and Amos Bocelli, who are Andrea’s children

Matteo was born on 8 October 1997 in Forte dei Marmi. Among the sons of the tenor he is certainly the one who comes closest to the world of singing, so much so that he began his studies at Luigi Boccherini Conservatory of Lucca.

Talent is in his DNA and he debuted at a very young age at Celebrity Fight Night in 2016 and at David Foster and Friends in 2017, in Washington. His first contract with a record company came at the age of only 21 with the very famous Capital Records, which also collaborates with the likes of Norah Jones and Katy Perry.

In addition to his enormous singing skills, Bocelli’s second son is also a model and has worked with prestigious fashion brands, including GUESS for which she posed with Jennifer Lopez. It is impossible not to notice its extraordinary beauty and with its 190 cm high and a statuesque physicist it’s perfect for the fashion world.

Amos Bocelli he is the first of Andrea Bocelli’s children. Born on February 22, 1995, he is 25 years old. He studied at the University of Pisa where he graduated from the faculty of Aerospace engineering.

On the occasion of his graduation, his father wrote him an emotional letter: “Dear Amossino, many times you have heard me repeat, that each of us is nothing but the sum of our experiences and knowledge. A few words are often sufficient to express concepts, values, important ideas, but how much effort it takes to transform saying into doing, words into concrete facts, dreams into reality! When I met you, a little over twenty years ago, a time that is passed with the speed of a lightning, lifting you up in the chest, slowly, for fear of hurting you, in that instant I realized that my life had suddenly changed and that the life of that newborn baby, that I was holding in my arms , was already worth more than my own life. Since then the most delicate and complex profession that a man can aspire to began for me: that of a father. You spoke soon and we soon learned to understand each other. children close their ears to words, but keep them my eyes wide open to examples. So, I went to the water and the wind, overcoming with great effort, the great desire to stay at home with you. It was not easy, but the results went beyond all expectations. The school path you have chosen is certainly one of the most complex and most importantly you have completed your musical studies. barricades “! Do you remember? It meant: Each in his fighting post; that is: each one to his work and each one gives the best of himself! You must have taken these recommendations seriously, if it is true that today you will cut your first truly important school milestone and for one day I will have to call you: Engineer. praise does not help to grow; and that for this I have even been reprimanded several times by the rest of the family. Because of this, you also know well that every gratification, every pat on the back, every tacit sign of approval that came to you from your father, being something earned in the field, has always had the seal of authenticity. very special, I want to send you a small little word, simple simple, but full of meaning; a little word that I would like to shout at you in a full voice from here, from my fighting post, from my barricade, if my voice could reach you and that I am forced to pack you in a package, which is a child of our times and which takes the name of mail . It is a universal word, so to speak, that everyone understands and that few people truly deserve. somehow around you and makes itself felt, as if we were all there waiting for you, at the entrance of that prestigious university, from which you come out with your head held high. BRAVO! “.

“Fortunately my father is not famous because he is a murderer or a corrupt man, or a referee who whistles penalties for the opposing team or who knows what else … It’s nice to hear that so many people love him. And it is nice, all in all, to see the reactions of amazement, when someone discovers that I am his son. I remember that, a few years ago, when I was organizing house parties, if my father peeped out, I noticed that my friends tensed up at first. But then he started doing public relations in the first person, and then the climate eased, everyone became more self-confident, and in the end they said to me: “But, your dad is really cool” “, told Amos as we read about Rolling Stone.

“Does the comparison scare me? For me Andrea is simply the father. I only learned to understand its greatness over time. When I sing with him or we are together for me he is simply the father. It’s the simplest and most natural thing there is and I don’t want it to ever change “, Matteo stated in an interview with Chi.

