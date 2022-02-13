Matteo Bassetti, the disfigurement of virologists “birds of ill omen” and “variant owls”. The photo with which he humiliates them – Libero Quotidiano





Matteo Bassetti he is optimistic and has been saying it for some time. We can rest assured because thanks to vaccines you no longer end up in intensive care and your life is not risked. And today the director of the Infectious Diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa wrote a post published on his profile Instagram in which he attacks fellow virologists who continue to sound alarms on the Covid. “Finally, after Mass in Boccadasse you can walk without a mask. We waited too long, “the professor observed.









Who also quoted the Gospel: “The Gospel of Luke shows us the way to happiness and a return to life. I prefer to hear words of hope on this sunny Sunday that birds of ill omen ei variant owls “.



And in fact, even the data released by the bulletin prove him right. Infectious diseases, deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing. In the last 24 hours there have been 51,959 Covid positives out of 462,881 swabs and another 191 people have died (the previous day there were 62,231 compared to 587,645 tests). According to the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate is 11.2%, up from 10.6% on Saturday. There are 1,190 hospitalizations in intensive care, that is 33 fewer, while those in the other wards are 16,060, 250 fewer. There are also another 109,095 healed. The active cases are 1,638,673 (-56,941).



