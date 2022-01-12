Matteo Bassetti, “who was hospitalized yesterday”. Omicron, a dramatic testimony from the hospital – Libero Quotidiano





A “demanding, but not an emergency” situation. Matteo Bassetti, having finished the visit to the San Martino hospital in Genoa, where he is responsible for the Infectious Diseases Clinic, he reaffirms the numbers he is forced to deal with. “Many, too many unvaccinated – he begins on Facebook -, also yesterday two new hospitalizations of seriously ill patients who have chosen not to get the vaccine. I will never tire of saying it: the vaccine saves your life. “Even in the face of the Omicron variant.





Not surprisingly, explains Bassetti, “two interesting articles have come out” on the new mutation of the virus. “One in over 70,000 people confirm that Omicron is less aggressive of Delta, both in vaccinated and unvaccinated: -53 percent hospitalizations; -70 percent length of hospitalization; -74 per cent resuscitation hospitalizations and -91 on mortality “. The other study, equally optimistic, is the one published in the journal Science and it shows that “cell-mediated immunity, that is that of T lymphocytes (both of the vaccinated and the recovered), remains strong even against Omicron. An important defense against severe forms“. For Bassetti” what I said first on the day it was discovered is confirmed. Not only that, according to the infectious disease specialist, the end of the pandemic could be around the corner: “Already in spring, between April-May 2022 we will reasonably be out”.



Equally sure that “we will be able to remove the masks, since I believe that we will have 95 percent vaccinated “. This is perhaps also due to the new variant of the coronavirus. Bassetti had already stated that” continuing to grow at this rate, next spring we will have over 95 percent of Italians between vaccinated and cured and therefore it is likely that we will have achieved herd immunity“.



