Matteo Berrettini amazes again: this time this “thank you” excites

Although his role is far from a stage, Matteo Berrettini he was able to entertain the public with the composed kindness and that unusual embarrassment for a character of his stature. He shared a little of his experience, of the sacrifices and satisfactions that derive from having arrived on the stage of the Ariston, guest of this Sanremo 2022, with his personal best ranking just occupied in the top 10 of the ranking ATP.

Matteo lent himself to an informal, pleasant interview with Amadeus and to the anecdote that Fiorello has built up involving the family Berrettini in full: a moment that superimposed the private individual on the champion and revealed how much and how his parents contributed to building the conditions of passion and attachment to a sport which, as Fiore has repeatedly emphasized, was anything but than accessible and popular.

Sanremo 2022: Matteo Berrettini’s post of thanks

In a post, published on Wednesday afternoon, Matteo has condensed the meaning of his participation in the Sanremo Festival and the message he intends to launch, even from an unusual context:

“Happy to have participated in the first evening of the @sanremorai Festival. Seeing the Ariston theater finally with the public was special. I want to thank you again Amadeus for the invitation e Rosario Fiorello for having tempered my emotion with his jokes. A big good luck to all the singers in the competition and to the huge organizational machine that works with great passion on this event. 🇮🇹 # Sanremo2022 Ps a special thanks to my family, without them this crazy journey I am experiencing would never have been possible even to imagine it. None of us could ever have thought of experiencing such great emotions when for the first time I found myself with a tennis racket in my hand. ❤️ ”, we read on Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini and the meaning of his message

An important dedication, that Berrettini shared on his social channels to reaffirm a style, a line that he emphasized in official circumstances, through words that are always chosen, precise, punctual and that lead us to meditate on how that appendix was the way to grow, nourish goals and face defeats and successes.

Learn as he does, with the same attitude. A message of encouragement for all the kids ready to fall in love with tennis and to dream of those sensations that even tennis, with its dedication and sacrifices, can give.

