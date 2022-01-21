Matteo Berrettini beats 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz after four hours and five sets: he is in the round of 16 of the Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini, after five sets it’s a fall which also made the challenger worry Carlos Alcaraz, is imposed on tie break of the last set and passes the turn to Australian Open, qualifying for the round of 16. In the sultry afternoon of Melbourne, the number 7 Atp easily passes the first set (6-2) and snatches the second (7-6). In the third and fourth, however, (4-6, 2-6), the 18 year old Spaniard number 31 ATP stands out against the finalist of Wimbledon, who, however, takes home the round with a 7-6 in the fifth set.

Wait your turn, says the lion to the cub. Berrettini wins 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5). The Carlos Alcaraz calendar Slam will have to wait until next year. pic.twitter.com/aFrbJC27MQ – The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 21, 2022

“Your turn will come, says the Lion to the puppy ”, he writes on Twitter a tennis page followed, “The tennis podcast“. Because, even if he comes out defeated, Carlos Alcaraz proved to be one promise of the tennis world. In fact it came close to the feat of Rafa Nadal, his mentor, currently the only 18-year-old to beat one of the top 10 Atp in a Grand slam. Berrettini, also very young (25 years old), comments in the post match: “At his age I wasn’t even in the ATP rankings, he can only improve”. A suffered victory at the Rod Laver Arena which, however, allows the list of Italians to move forward in the Grand slam, after the elimination of Lorenzo Sonego (n ° 21 Atp) against the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, 77th in the world rankings, in the third round of the Australian Open.