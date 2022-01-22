Matteo Berrettini heroic against Alcaraz: why this victory is a turning point :: Blog su Today

Matteo Berrettini is back. The victory against Carlos Alcaraz, in a hard-fought match lasting 4 and a half hours, gives us back the champion we admired last season.

In the match, which ended at 9.30 am Italian time, we reviewed the class and experience of our number 1 who also proved to have physical and mental strength against a tough opponent such as the highly talented Spanish rising star.

The winner of the Next Gen Atp Finals 2021 in Milan, who takes great care of athletic training, presented himself to the appointment with the first slam of the season in great shape, he was confident that he could get the better of the Roman champion who had beaten in November at the ‘Atp 500 in Vienna.

Alcaraz was betting on the weapons that he actually used during the meeting. He played aggressive tennis, in which there were some high school numbers.

Berrettini, however, managed to prevail by overturning the predictions of those who, starting with the bookmakers, saw him as underdogs. Matteo is back from the injury at the ATP Finals in Turin, in the inaugural match against Alexander Zverev and due to that abdominal problem he was forced to give up the most important indoor tournament in the world and the Davis Cup which was also held in Turin.

In the first matches of the year, the outings with Italy in the Atp Cup, had offered encouraging indications highlighting how he needed, after two months of stoppage, to play as much as possible to regain that match rhythm that had necessarily been missing in the two months of forced break.

Even the first two outings in this Australian Open, against the Americans Nakashima, in the match that will be remembered for thanks to Imodium and against the American Stefan Kozlov, n.169 in the ranking, on the draw thanks to a wild card, were worth little more of a simple running-in.

We needed a real test to understand at what point Berrettini’s recovery was, a meeting like this was necessary. The stakes went beyond an already very important qualification for the round of 16 of the first Grand Slam of the season.

The 25-year-old Berrettini, number 1 in our tennis, was facing a Carlos Alcaraz for the second time who this season wants to make that transition from predestined to great reality in terms of victories and rankings.

This can be considered as a real first challenge between two players who are destined to often cross their rackets to compete for prestigious goals. A defeat suffered would inevitably have left some aftermath in Berrettini. This match, however, offered many confirmations.

Matteo led the match by winning the first set with a clear 6-2 and took the second set at the tie-break for 7-6. In this way he had already subverted the predictions of those who saw him as an underdog from the start. But the battle with a tough opponent against Alcaraz had just begun. This victory is so beautiful precisely for the value of the opponent that he was able to reopen the game in the third and fourth set, winning 6-4 and 6-2.

The meeting was thus decided in the most spectacular and ruthless way. In the super tie-break Berrettini took revenge in Vienna by winning 10 to 5. In the end he was exhausted but happy. His Australian adventure continues.