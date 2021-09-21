Matteo Bocelli, from the 24th the first single “Solo” – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 21 – “‘Solo’ my first single, will be released on September 24th. I can’t wait to share it with you”. So Matteo Bocelli, 23, announces on his social networks the release of his first single, on all digital platforms. The news of the signing with the prestigious Capitol Records (legendary label that sees among its ranks artists such as Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Beck, Lewis Capaldi and Norah Jones) had already been made official by the same major, and for two years Matteo is working on his first recording project which will see the light in 2022.



Much of the world first heard the young artist in "Fall on Me", the song he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's acclaimed 2018 album, "Sì" (which simultaneously reached # 1 of the American Billboard 200 and of the official album chart of the United Kingdom, an absolute record for an Italian artist). The song has nearly 300 million global streams combined, was the worldwide soundtrack of Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms", and its video garnered over 92 million views.


