Matteo Bocelli, his first single: debut in the footsteps of dad – Shows

Florence, 24 September 2021 – Matteo Bocelli, son of the tenor Andrea Bocelli, in recent days he had announced the release on his social networks of his first single. It’s called “Solo” is in English and today, as promised, can be heard on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music, Tidal.

It’s a love song, it’s about sharing. “I would do anything to be with you. I think of you my love. I feel so far away but I have to find a solution and I sing alone.” The news of the signing with the prestigious Capitol Records (legendary label that sees among its ranks artists such as Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Beck, Lewis Capaldi and Norah Jones) had already been made official by the same major.

Live session on Instagram and Facebook with fans

Both on Instagram and on Facebook the artist has published a video that portrays him in a forest, in the middle of the mountains, “Solo” in fact, singing his love for who knows which girl … Matteo also announces that at 6pm today he will a live question and answer session during which he will answer fans. Matteo’s curriculum is rich: he has been playing the piano since he was six years old. He is graduating from the Conservatory of Lucca and has always studied and worked to master his craft.









I like

The video came out five hours ago and around noon it was already full of likes. On Facebook, for example, he collected 1,400 likes and on Instagram 759. Alongside his father Andrea, Matteo has already had the opportunity to travel the world and perform on the notes of Fall On Me, which has totaled 300 million global streams. It was also the soundtrack of The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, Disney cartoon.