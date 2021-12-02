Matteo Giunta reveals the dreams of Federica Pellegrini

The day after the farewell to swimming, for Federica Pellegrini it was that of emotions.

And of the budgets, so much of the party of Riccione, where many showed up to greet the Divine, from friends to historical opponents, as well as an entire career that inevitably passed before the eyes and inside the mind of Federica, as well as those who lived the last part of it, the coach and boyfriend Matteo Giunta, sharing with the strongest Italian swimmer of all time the doubts regarding a decision so painful, but which is definitive.

Federica Pellegrini and the temptation to move forward: “Rome 2022? I thought about it “

Yes, because Federica will not do like so many other sports legends, from Michael Jordan to Michael Schumacher, up to Mike Tyson, who said goodbye to the disciplines that made them legends and then retraced their steps and resume the activity. Federica said enough and she will not go back, even if there was the temptation to move forward the date of the Great Farewell.

To admit it, after the words of the same Board on the sidelines of the Riccione Absolutes, it was Federica Pellegrini herself, who in an interview with ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ revealed that she had thought of continuing until the European Championships in Rome 2022, to close in that swimming pool of the Foro Italico where, in his words, he lived the best day of his career at the 2009 World Cup, that of the world title in the 200 with world record, still unbeaten.

An even greater emotion than gold at the Beijing Olympics a year earlier: “I’ve dreamed of that full stadium for a long time in recent months. It was the most beautiful and unforgettable race of my life and I did it more than half a thought to extend my career, but my body no longer travels hand in hand with my head. So it’s better to say enough “.

Matteo Giunta, the background on the marriage proposal to Federica Pellegrini

Words that Federica had already pronounced in Riccione, denying what was declared shortly before by the same council: “Arriving in Rome 2022? It would mean going back to training soon and never stopping for a year and a half. Difficult, but never say never knowing Federica… “.

It won’t happen, so it’s time to think about the future, about life beyond the swimming pools and that private dimension that has always seen Federica Pellegrini in the spotlight of the mass media, but which has now found a point of balance thanks to Matteo Giunta, ready to move from Federica’s coaching role to that of future husband.

Interviewed by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, Giunta revealed that the date of wedding has not yet been decided, however revealing i details of the request…: “I waited for the Olympics to come full circle so as not to put pressure on it. I had organized everything in detail and made the proposal to her in her Venice. I wanted to do it in Piazza San Marco, but I was afraid of the paparazzi, so I told him at the hotel: it was nice and simple. The date? Apart from the exchange of promises, we have not organized anything. From January we will be freer ”.

Federica Pellegrini, Matteo Giunta and the dream of a family

Federica and Matteo also have the dream of becoming parents. And may the future creature become one swimming star.

Even if opinions differ on this issue… “With the good genes of one and the other, I think something good can come out…” Federica told the Gazzetta.

More “skeptical” Giunta: “Parenting will already be difficult, if the problem is which sport to choose it will already mean that there will be no other more important and serious issues … The important thing is that they do one, because sport is a school of life, and that they have fun, but swimming is difficult and to practice it you have to love it “.

