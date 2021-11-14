Matteo leaves due to injury at the start of the second set – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The Roman took the field in Turin against the German in the first match of the qualifying round forced to invoke the help of the doctor. Useless attempts to return to play, the pain in the stomach too strong to continue

Matteo Berettini, number 6 of scoreboard, leaves the field in tears due to the flare-up of the old abdominal muscle injury. Up to that point he had held the pitch very well against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev. The first set had gone to the tie-break for 6-7 (7-9) and the second set had started like the first, in a very hard-fought way. Then a pang, and the gaze immediately lost in the emptiness of the Roman tennis player, who saw the nightmare of a pain that has afflicted him for years, periodically, reappeared. In the afternoon the number 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev, had won over Hubert Hurkacz 2-1.























First set 6-7

6-7 (7-9) In the tie-break Berrettini loses a turn of service thanks to a hawk eye requested by Zverev. That single mistake on a very short forehand



it will then have an important weight. Extraordinary the passer-by running along the line that gives the Italian the double advantage at 4-2. A

couple of errors by the Roman allow the German to get back on a tie at 5-5. With a serve out of unusual violence Zverev conquers the set-point that for Matteo cancels with a serve out. Then the Italian wastes a service by not being able to close the subnet. Then extraordinary in putting the German straight. So are the services to bring the balance back in favor of Zverev who closes the first set at 7-9.





6-6 Berrettini begins the game that could give him the set with great determination. The passer-by running in the first fifteen was amazing, then he took the powerful serve of the German and moved to 0-30. So to have to bow to the German’s powerful central serve, which is back on a par with two aces. They go to the advantages, Berrettini fanning a forehand that pushes the German almost into the stands, but then three trivial backhand mistakes put the match back on a level playing field. The duelists go on for a while longer between advantages and equals. Then Zverev to win the game, opening at the tie-break, after having canceled two set points.



6-5 Berrettini’s best serve is back, he prefers the trajectories to exit. Zverev yes suitable for every solution chosen by the Roman and replies blow by blow. The game ends with the advantages and Matteo takes home this game too thanks to an ace and a very angled anomalous forehand



5-5 Crushed to the bottom, pushed at least three meters beyond the out line, Berrettini is unable to argue credibly. Zverev manages to impose his geometries in a casual way, relying in particular on a deep and cutting service. Only an almost superhuman effort by the Roman manages to prolong the game by a few 15, closed by the German at 30-40.









5-4 Put in difficulty Berrettini shows off his best tennis. The straight running that brings him to 15-15 is wonderful. Then he puts his nose back in front thanks to the highly reliable scheme service-straight.



4-4 The German puts the match on a par by keeping the serve at zero, hammering the Italian with a powerful and precise game.



4- 3 The serve opens the game to the Roman. When he comes out for the first time, the chances of the German grow, who has a great speed from the bottom and a nice variety of shots in retort. Also in this game Matteo suffers, but then recovers two break points and keeps the serve.



3-3 There is not much room for exchanges in this match. And in this particular game. Zverev closes the game with an ace, 3 winning serves and two unstoppable forehands.



3-2 Berrettini encounters a few more difficulties than his opponent in making his game prevail, above all due to some imprecision on the first serve. But when he manages to put pressure on the German, there is little he can do.



2-2 Zverev returns to a tie, holding the service. Berrettini fails to pass the German who comes to the net following his powerful serve. Until now, the two have kept both shifts of duty.

2-1 The Roman struggles but manages to bring the game home by imposing the advantages.

1-1 Zverev showed his best serve and quickly cleared the score.

1-0 Berrettini unleashes some shots of great school, but also misses something, and has to struggle to close the first game on his turn of service.

