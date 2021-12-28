Matteo Lovato the first shot of Cagliari

CAGLIARI. Maybe it won’t be a revolution but in January there will be several new faces in the Cagliari locker room. A first piece has practically been put in place. With Atalanta it is almost made for Matteo Lovato, central defender, who finds little space in Gasperini’s formation. The transfer formula should be put on paper. But it is likely that in the next few days the player will undergo medical examinations to make himself available to Walter Mazzarri.

The defensive department could be revolutionized. Goldaniga is also on the list of the sporting director Capozucca. Another player who at Sassuolo was used with a dropper and wants to show off. This negotiation is not as advanced as the one with the Goddess. Meetings are also planned in these days. Diego Godin is definitely coming out, ready to return to the Spanish Liga. There are three teams that court the Uruguayan national team captain: Valencia, Betis and Atletico Madrid. The latter are on pole but in the last hour Valencia have accelerated. It is more difficult to get rid of Caceres who has no buyers and Cagliari could find him on his back, forced to pay him the stipend and leave him in the stands. The track Izzo, a defender whom Mazzarri knows very well for having coached him at Turin, is difficult for the moment but it is not certain that in the end the operation will not take place.

To evaluate the future of Dalbert, who did not convince. Roma’s Calafiori is a possibility if Mourinho decides to let him go. Fares also likes, an Algerian on loan to Lazio from Genoa. Lykogiannis is expected to stay until the end of the season, when his contract will not renew. The rossoblù club is also on the hunt for a striker. Keita is going to play the African Cup and will be out for about a month. For now, no names have been mentioned but it is certain that there will be some arrivals in the advanced department as well.

Inter have not given up on the Nandez track but for now everything is silent. The Nerazzurri club does not have much money to spend and knows that Cagliari will not drop below 25 million for the definitive sale. You could be satisfied with a onerous loan only if the redemption obligation is included in the clause. Marotta is not unbalanced for the moment but is always alert and ready to strike if the conditions are created.

Cagliari is also looking for a central midfielder. It is true that Strootman should return at the end of January but we need a director, quick of thought who knows how to verticalize. Pulgar of Fiorentina discarded, names, for the moment, are not made.

