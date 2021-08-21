“Matteo Salvini has invested in Bitcoin” / But it is a hoax used for online scams

The first ones spread in 2019, but periodically they return to topicality. We refer to the hoaxes on Matteo Salvini and Bitcoin. In fact, several fake news are circulating on alleged investments by the leader of the League in cryptocurrencies. Once again there would be a scam program but it hides under different names. The site talks about it The Cryptonomist, according to which there are several cryptocurrency trading programs that have used the same scheme to advertise themselves, via a website and fake news. This would be the case for example Bitcoin Futures, of which Marco Cavicchioli spoke in a video two years ago. To attract new investors, a series of false information was included in the article.

Letta vs Salvini: “Unacceptable words on Afghan refugees” / “Biden was wrong”

From the logo of the page to the story being told, different elements are used. For example, it is brought up as well Barbara D’Urso. In fact, statements are reported during the TV program Afternoon 5 regarding his investment in the trading application in Bitcoin, but there is nothing true in any of this.

Gregoretti, Gup: “Salvini conduct not criminally relevant” / “Acted according to rules”

Loading... Advertisements

SALVINI AND THE OTHER VICTIMS OF BUFFALO ON THE BITCOIN

The goal of these articles is to mislead the readers and make them believe that the earnings of that platform are huge. But Matteo Salvini it was simply exploited. It is not even the only one to be used to spread these fake news about Bitcoin. It happened to Jovanotti last year. The program also took care of it Strip the News, through which famous people such as Diletta Leotta, Antonella Clerici and Enrico Brignano they were able to directly deny the fake news about them. In the end, only the names change, while the scheme of the hoax remains the same.

Matteo Salvini: “Mps, I want the names of those who have had loans” / “Letta will be ashamed …”

In 2019 he also talked about it Wired, remembering that they also ended up in the viewfinder Flavio Briatore, Gianluca Vacchi And Luigi Di Maio. And so was the YouTuber Alessandro Masala of Breaking Italy, for whom they even falsified an entire fake article from TgCom24, also bringing up the then presenter of La Vita in Diretta, Francesca Fialdini. Considering the fact that many people have lost even large sums of money to these hoaxes, without being able to recover them, the advice is to always be very careful.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED