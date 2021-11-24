Matteo, son of the tenor Andrea Bocelli: from the stage to the mud – the Democrat

Matteo is the second son of one of our most important singers. Let’s see what Andrea Bocelli’s son does

It cannot be said for sure that, with a surname like this, this young boy will go unnoticed. But, on his side, it is certainly not lacking neither talent nor voice. In fact Matteo, from a very young age, is a much appreciated singer all over the world.

But let’s find out more about him and that what has happened lately in his life. Surely having a father like Andrea Bocelli, patrimony of our Italian music for 40 years, must not be a small commitment. Especially if you want to start a career in the music field.

In fact, Andrea Bocelli has shown how skilled he is in his art, especially by trying his hand at different genres. In fact, it has shown how it is able to present itself in any situation, carrying his incredible voice at any level. Despite being a world-renowned artist known to all, there are some aspects of his private life that are still known to few.

Andrea Bocelli, who is the second son Matteo

Andrea Bocelli, before his current partner, had a wife from whom Amos and Matteo were born. His first wife is called Enrica Cenzatti. Today we zoom in on Matteo Bocelli and find out which is the way that the young boy undertook.

Matteo is the second son of the mighty tenor Andrea Bocelli. He recently passed the age of 20, but it already has a bright future ahead of it just following in his father’s footsteps. He is not only a singer with exceptional gifts, thanks to his charm he has also managed to enter the world of fashion.

In fact it is a highly sought after model. Among his greatest appearances in Italy, he could not miss, a duet with his father Andrea. On the stage of the Ariston at the Sanremo Festival they made many spectators daydream both in the theater and from home. Together they created an unprecedented performance.

Not surprisingly, already at the age of 21, he manages to sign a very interesting contract with Capitol Records. We are talking about one of the most important and famous record companies in US soil, to understand Katy Perry is one of their artists.

However, the pandemic has affected everyone and even show business people. Here their concerts around the world have been practically suspended at a date to be defined. So they suddenly found each other without their work anymore. Therefore, no one knows what they do in their spare time.

The same goes for Matteo who, however, posts a photo on Instagram that leaves all his followers and fans in awe for what they see. Matteo is practically in the middle of the mud, wearing a mechanic overalls and behind him is an off-road vehicle.

It is just about a great passion of hers. Plus, this certainly kept him a little distracted before he could get back to his work again.